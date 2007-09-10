Inc. Names PrintingForLess.com One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2007 -- Inc. Magazine recently announced that PrintingForLess.com (PFL), America’s Print Shop at http://www.printingforless.com, is part of their prestigious, Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing businesses. After participating in an interview process and providing additional financial data to Inc., PFL is now recognized as one of the most dynamic private companies in the United States.



To qualify for the Inc. 5000 list, companies had to be U.S.-based, privately held, independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies as of December 31, 2006), and have had at least $200,000 in revenue in 2003 and $2 million in 2006.



PFL has been on the Inc. 500 list for three years by providing cost-effective, four-color printing to help business owners succeed. “Since 1996, we have worked diligently to create a fun work environment for our employees while providing customers with excellent products and a remarkable experience they will want to tell their friends about,” says Andrew Field, PFL President and CEO. “The Inc. 5000 recognition enforces our belief that you can enjoy what you do while exceeding customer expectations and enjoying fast business growth.”



The 2007 Inc. 5,000, as revealed online at www.inc.com, reported median revenue of $9.4 million and median three-year growth of 140 percent. Complete information on this year’s Inc. 5,000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The list features a profile for each company (almost all written as a result of Inc. interviews with management).



“The Inc. 5,000 provides the most comprehensive look ever at the most important part of the economy – the entrepreneurial part,” says Inc. 5,000 Project Manager Jim Melloan. “The expansion of the list has allowed us to tell the stories of larger companies, older companies and a wealth of companies in industries like manufacturing and construction that are underreported in the business media.”



To help boost your business with the right marketing materials, offer comments and suggestions and get more information, visit www.printingforless.com or call 800-930-6040.



About PrintingForLess.com

PrintingForLess.com is the first and leading online commercial printing company in the United States. Located in Southwest Montana, PrintingForLess.com provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for its full-color marketing materials. Go to www.PrintingForLess.com for affordable, full-color marketing materials including: business cards, brochures, postcards, newsletters, letterhead, and more. For additional information, please visit our website or call 800-930-6040.



# # #



Media Contact:

Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, melanie@printingforless.com, (406) 823-7023

