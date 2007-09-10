Web Site Initiative Connects Neighborhood Communities

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2007 -- A national Web site initiative is taking place to connect neighborhood communities with vital resources in their geographic ZIP code. ZIP2INFO Company has announced its launch of more than 1,300 ZIP Code Web sites, focusing on community development, in major cities around the nation.



"We are setting a new standard on how community portals are developed," said John Horrell, owner and founder of ZIP2INFO. "Our Web sites offer a medium for neighborhoods to share information about local activities and events, as well as connect with local businesses."



ZIP2INFO, a Houston-based Web site company, developed ZIP code based Web sites to promote local searches and the local business community among ZIP Code locations across the United States including Houston, Miami, Orlando, Chicago and New York.



"Through the zip code sites such as www.77077.com , we have moved away from the traditional 'ads first' methodology and instead focus on the user experience," said Horrell. "By providing a wealth of specific community-related information, not just banners and ads, site visitors have a reason to return again and again."



The robust business directories offer a wide range of opportunities for local merchants and service providers to advertise their services. Within seconds, a business can have their information added to the directory, increasing online visibility, search engine optimization and targeted to local consumers, providing a one-stop-shop for directory needs. In addition, each ZIP Code site allows users to customize their space, emphasizing community development and creating an individual user experience.



"By establishing this 'first-level' directory, large and small businesses alike can achieve a greater return on their online presence and advertising dollar by reaching customers within their direct market area versus using a standard national directory," said Horrell. "Furthermore, our innovative Web approach contains dynamic content and an eye-catching, easy-to-navigate design."

