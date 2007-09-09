Unique Fine Art Exhibit on Rodeo Drive at Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Center

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- An emphasis on beauty and aesthetics brings two world renowned artists in vastly different mediums together as Dr. Lloyd M. Krieger, a master of the art of plastic surgery proudly presents the fine art of Adolfo Antonio Girala in exhibit at the Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Center in Beverly Hills.



The Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Center is aesthetically designed to be elegant, light, and welcoming. The center uses stone, bamboo, glass, marble, steel, and the overall layout to create a pleasing environment. The permanent art collection features three original Andy Warhol pieces and many other fine pieces of art. Dr. Lloyd Krieger, the Los Angeles plastic surgery center’s medical director seeks to create aesthetics with his plastic surgery procedures and other treatments, just as he has in his office design.



The Adolfo Exhibit at the Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Center located on 421 N. Rodeo Drive. Emerging, Cuban-born abstract artist, Adolfo, is self-taught and believes that his art allows him to dive into the realm of his inner world. His art brings emotion to color and canvas in a way that is completely unforgettable. Adolfo’s work is mixed mediums of dry pigments, acrylic paint, modeling paste and different types of gel mediums. Through the use of different particles of metallic flakes, and glazing techniques, he creates an illusion of inner light which can only be truly appreciated in person.



The exhibit’s sponsor offers the same expression of dedication at the Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Center. Dr. Lloyd M. Krieger, who is regularly featured in the local and national media, is an Assistant Clinical Professor at the UCLA Division of Plastic Surgery. He has publication of more than 50 articles, including more than 20 in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.



Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery and its medical director Dr. Lloyd Krieger have been featured in the local, national, and international media. Some recent stories have appeared on Access Hollywood, Elle, Star, InTouch Weekly, Life & Style, Maxim, The Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Magazine, Fortune, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Daily News, The Washington Times, KTLA Morning News, Univision, Telemundo, France’s Télévision Française 1, Japan’s Chocolat Siene magazine, Mexico City’s Reforma magazine, Denmark’s Q magazine, Sweden’s AftonBladet newspaper, New Zealand’s Flipside magazine, and England’s Daily Mail newspaper and Grazia magazine.



The Rodeo Drive Experience:

Dr. Krieger has worked hard to create a positive experience as patients undergo the plastic surgery. His Los Angeles plastic surgery center is the only one on ultra-glamorous Rodeo Drive. The sophisticated facility creates a relaxed setting of unusual style and elegance. The ultra-modern on-site surgery center is fully certified by the federal government through its Medicare program to maximize comfort and safety.

