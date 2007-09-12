Comparior.com Launches the New Search Facility to Compare Budget Accommodation and Hostels Rates Worldwide .

Torino, Piemonte, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2007 -- www.comparior.com, the search engine dedicated to hotel rates comparison, has added a new feature of searching for B&Bs, hostels, country houses, self caterings worldwide, instead of just hotels, thus, increasing its offer to over 220,000 properties.



“Our aim is to find all available online accommodation in the world, helping both leisure and business travellers to find and book their preferred property at the best rates in the market” says Alberto Unger, Comparior’s Marketing and Communication Manager “Adding the Budget Accommodation and Hostels search facility we considerably increased the number of properties the traveller can compare and book online, from budget to traditional to luxury ones.



We collaborate with major international online operators displaying over 200,000 hotels and 25,000 hostels worldwide”.



Join www.comparior.com and with just one click compare and book your favourite amongst all the properties available from Alpharooms, Booking, DIY Travel, HostelBookers, HostelWorld, HotelClub, Hotelopia, ITWG, Octopustravel, Rates to Go, Travelante, Venere.



http://www.comparior.com is free to use, independent, does not require registration nor applies commissions on the rates displayed. Comparior saves time and money while searching through the major travel portals and online agencies, so you can always book your room at the most favourable conditions.

