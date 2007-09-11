NTI Releases Vastly Improved Console Serial Switch

Aurora, Ohio -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2007 -- The SERIMUX Console Switch gives IT managers the ability to cost effectively manage serial devices, including servers, switches, routers, and telecom gear. The switch is controlled via an ASCII terminal with menu-driven integrated software or the front panel keypad.



The console switch allows you to connect up to 32 serial devices with different baud rates, parity, and character length. Each switch also has one RJ45 connector for a local terminal. The SERIMUX-CS-x Console Switch provides out-of-band access to any network device that allows console operation using RS232. It connects to console serial ports using standard CAT5/5e/6 cable and cable adapters. The switch fits in a standard 1RU rackmount case.



The SERIMUX Console Switch is immediately available in 8, 16, 24 and 32 port models, priced from $740 to $1,545.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).



Please contact Deepa Nair for a high-resolution digital file or photograph of the SERIMUX Console Switch suitable for print reproduction.