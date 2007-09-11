Alltracks Academy - Skiing It All

Winchester, Hampshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2007 -- Alltracks Academy, a UK based company run by qualified ski instructors, are delighted to announce the launch of their courses in the premier Canadian resort of Whistler. Through the new courses, Alltracks Academy is committed to providing the ultimate ski and snowboard experience to people regardless of their goals. The courses are an ideal way to spend a fun and constructive gap year or career break in Canada, perfect powder technique in a couple of weeks or become a ski or snowboard instructor to begin a dream career in the mountains.



Managing Director Paul Beard commented:



“The team at Alltracks Academy have experience within the winter sports industry and in leading expeditions in the mountains. We are all hugely enthusiastic about skiing and snowboarding and can’t wait to share our experience with our guests. Having skied throughout the world and personally gone through different qualifications and courses, we are confident that the Alltracks Academy courses will deliver a fantastic experience in Whistler.”



Alltracks Academy programmes lead to internationally recognised ski or snowboard instructor qualifications which allow people to teach throughout the world. Instructor and improvement courses are offered and range from two to eleven weeks. Bespoke packages include return flights, central Whistler accommodation and meals. Expert tuition from top pros and IFMGA mountain guides, guided backcountry ski and snowboard tours, avalanche safety courses, winter fist aid and instructor examinations are included too.



Whistler is the largest ski resort in North America and the location of the 2010 winter Olympics. Whistler combines the scale of the large European resorts with the snow reliability that western Canada offers. 39 feet of snow so far this year!