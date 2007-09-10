Top 20 Software Vendor Honestech, Inc. Expands Into Canada

Austin, TX and Toronto, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- Honestech Inc., a Top 20 Software Company in the U.S. and premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions, has releases five of its best selling products in new bi-lingual Anglo – French retail versions. Supported by major Canadian Retailers, Honestech is making available its leading products including; VHS to DVD Deluxe 3.0, Fireman 3.0, Video Editor 7.0, MY-IPTV Mobile, and Video Patrol 5.0, in dual-language retail versions. The five products, available in September from leading retailers, will feature an install option for language selection, bi-lingual quick start guides and bi-lingual electronic manuals.



Perfect for both novices and professionals, VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe offers tools to edit and produce quality video files easily and to save and keep priceless home videos in sharp and crystal-clear DVD/CD quality. Using the Easy Wizard Mode, anyone can transfer VHS, Beta, or other videotapes to DVD with just a few clicks, using step-by-step pictorial instructions that guide the user through the process. Advanced scene editing tools allow users to record movies, delete commercials or unwanted scenes, and easily add special effects, titles and chapter points. The Deluxe version of VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe comes complete with a USB 2.0 MY-VIDBOX, an external video capture device, and provides entertainment with the power to easily create and archive any DVD/CD movie from a camcorder, VCR, or DVD player. New features include the ability to convert cassette tapes and LP records to MP3 files and audio CDs, and formatting that allows users to watch videos on new devices, such as an iPod, PSP and more. VHS to DVD Deluxe 3.0 is expected to retail in Canada for under $90.00 CN.



Fireman CD/DVD Burner 3.0 incorporates point-and-click technology to allow even the novice PC user to quickly and easily burn CDs and DVDs. Simply drag and drop files and folders into Fireman 3.0 from Explorer and click the “Burn” button. Users can also create, continue and complete multi-session data disks. Additionally, Fireman 3.0 supports on the fly recording, directly from Video Cameras and other Video and Audio input sources, so there is no need to worry about multi-step recording or hard-drive free space. Fireman 3.0 can burn CDs and DVDs of music, video or data in less than half the time it takes competing products to burn. Supporting dual-layer burning, Fireman 3.0 also enables the creation of video CDs and super video CDs and supports CD/DVD erasure and disc/writer information viewing. The new version of Fireman 3.0 also supports LightScribe compatible DVD writers and media which label the optical discs within hardware supporting direct laser labeling. Fireman 3.0 is expected to be available for under $30.00 CN.



Video Editor 7.0 is a powerful suite of video editing software that can assist you in compiling a professional looking movie from your existing personal videos, digital still images, and audio files. With its user-friendly and intuitive interface, Honestech Video Editor 7.0 is simple enough for first time users yet powerful enough for experienced pros. With Honestech Video Editor 7.0, you can manage and edit multiple files simultaneously. For each video file, you can select Full Rendering, Smart Rendering, or Fast GOP (Group of Pictures) encoding methods. Video Editor 7.0 is expected to be available for under $50.00 CN.



Video Patrol 5.0 turns any internet connected PC into a powerful monitoring system that can inexpensively protect and patrol homes and businesses and be monitored real-time over the Internet. Highly customizable, Video Patrol 5.0 software enables advanced scheduling to make regular monitoring easy and automatic, and users can predefine timed or motion-triggered surveillance events. The software even makes it possible to send out predefined e-mail alerts with surveillance recordings attached, allowing users to observe whatever activity the camera captures even when they are away from the home or business. Video Patrol 5.0 enables PCs to capture and save images and video in MPEG file format enabling remote monitoring and recording providing security, baby sitter monitoring, or pet monitoring. Utilizing proprietary software, Video Patrol 5.0 also has a built in “motion sensor” which detects motion as a “triggering event” and automatically begins recording. Once recorded, the surveillance videos are stored for later replay and can be saved to a CD, DVD or a user’s own FTP server. Video Patrol 5.0 is expected to retail for under $40.00 CN.



MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile 2.0 Deluxe enables users to access and view their favorite television programming from anywhere in the world on their mobile phone, any Windows-based Wi-Fi PDA device, and any computer with an internet connection. MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile™ includes Honestech’s original MY-IPTV Anywhere PC server and player software and new mobile player software for mobile and handheld devices. It also includes MY-IPBOX, an external USB 2.0 TV tuner device. MY-IPTV Anywhere server software has to be set up on their home computer to host content via Internet Protocol (IP) to their mobile phone or Wi-Fi enabled mobile devices and any computer via a peer-to-peer connection. The product allows users to watch and control their TV from anywhere, and includes features such as channel surfing & changing, a personal video recorder, and scheduled recording from any computer. MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile supports the latest H.264/MPEG-4 video compression technology standard for mobile phone, handheld devices, and any computer, from anywhere in the world. MY-IPTV Mobile is expected to retail for under $100.00 CN.



Retail versions of Honestech’s products will be available in Canada through leading retailers including; Future Shop, Office Depot, Best Buy Canada and London Drug. In the U.S. products are available at leading retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, CompUSA, Costco, Office Max, Office Depot, Amazon.com, and are available from the company’s web site at www.Honestech.com.



Honestech, Inc., is a subsidiary of Honest Technology Co. Ltd., a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video.

