RingLead Selects OpSource to Deliver Lead Management Tools for Salesforce.com Users

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2007 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced that RingLead has chosen OpSource On-Demand™ to deliver RingLead’s Declone de duplication tools for users of salesforce.com. RingLead offers three preventive, real-time de duplication tools, as well as one that will find existing duplicates within salesforce.com. Declone Web-to-Lead, Declone New Lead and Declone Mass List stop duplicate leads or contacts from entering a customer’s salesforce.com database by matching data from online contact forms, manually created leads or imported lists with existing contacts or leads and updating those records without losing any data. The fourth application is Declone Data Cleansing, which identifies existing duplicate leads, contacts and accounts within salesforce.com.



Selecting OpSource On-Demand for delivery of RingLead’s Web applications enables the company’s staff members to devote their time and resources to creating and further developing applications rather than delivering them. In addition, because OpSource On-Demand is certified by AppExchange, RingLead Declone applications benefit from accelerated AppExchange certification.



Steve Lehr, founder and president, RingLead, said, “We had been managing our own infrastructure by leasing space in commercial data centers. But we had performance issues and the infrastructure management required resources we can better use in other areas, like product development. OpSource solved our performance issues while giving us peace of mind. With OpSource, we know that someone who is familiar with our application is able to fix an operational problem at any time of day or night. Also, OpSource’s “pay-as-you-grow” business model ensures that as we expand our business, OpSource will automatically provide whatever infrastructure is necessary to meet our new delivery requirements. And no question, the short path to AppExchange certification was a major benefit.”



Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource, said, “OpSource has been working closely with salesforce.com and its AppExchange as a certified application delivery partner for the past three years. It’s a great relationship, benefiting both OpSource and our AppExchange customers. We currently deliver AppExchange applications for a dozen companies, eliminating their need to invest in delivery infrastructure and services while also reducing their time to AppExchange certification by one third or more. I’m particularly thrilled that RingLead has chosen OpSource for its AppExchange application delivery because we are a salesforce.com customer and have used RingLead’s product. I expect that it will do very well on AppExchange.”



About OpSource On-Demand

A comprehensive, award-winning Web application delivery platform, OpSource On-Demand enables companies to quickly and securely offer applications on-demand. OpSource On-Demand is the only complete platform for Web application delivery, offering a best-in-class, fully scalable software, hardware and network infrastructure, including application management and 24x7 customer-branded end user support and a 100% uptime guarantee. In addition, OpSource On-Demand includes tools that accelerate revenue generation, such as customer registration, billing and analytics. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based Pricing℠, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



About RingLead

RingLead is privately held and was incorporated in 2003 to offer salesforce.com customers preventive de-duplication services. The Declone offering was the first validated salesforce.com service enabling RingLead to become the first salesforce.com partner. The company has maintained the partnership with salesforce.com helping over 100 customers using the Declone services to prevent duplicates from being created in salesforce.com. The services are managed by OpSource, and customers are supported by a dedicated staff determined to provide the customer with superior customer service. RingLead is focused on processing all incoming contact information for its customers and their partners.



About OpSource

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software as a service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore.



