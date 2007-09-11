Phat & Phabulous and Dillard’s Announce Plus-Size Model Auditions at Ashley Park

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2007 -- The Phat & Phabulous Fashion Tour has teamed up with Dillard’s department store to hold auditions for plus-size models in Newnan, GA on Friday, September 14, 2007. The Tour is looking for plus-size models of all ages, races and backgrounds to participate in runway fashion shows, photo shoots, travel assignments, community service, and social networking. Auditions will be held at the newest Dillard’s location, located at Ashley Park (Intersection of I-85 and Hwy 34) in Coweta County.



The “Phabby Girls” will make their debut at the “Curvaceous” plus-size fashion event, which will be held Saturday, September 22nd from 1-5 pm at the Ashley Park location. “Curvaceous” will celebrate the grand opening of this fabulous new Dillard’s location and feature two plus-size fashion shows, hors d’oeuvres, giveaways, makeovers, special sales, goodie bags, and more!



Potential models can stop by to audition between 11 am to 2 pm and again from 6 to 9 pm. This is an excellent opportunity to participate in the fashion tour that has been taking America by storm since its launch in spring 2007. While previous modeling experience is welcome, it is not necessary to participate in the events. Audition winners will be part of an elite modeling team, known as the “Phabby Girls,” representing the Phat & Phabulous organization headed by Lynda Moultry, author of “101 Plus Size Women’s Clothing Tips.” Moultry is a former fashion editor and a specialty products editor for the Tallahassee Democrat, the daily newspaper in Tallahassee, FL.



“Building the confidence of plus-size women and letting them know that they are beautiful and amazing is one of my greatest joys,” remarked Moultry. “Once women really believe that, it will show from the inside out and they will know how to work those curves to look spectacular in just about anything!”



The tour is designed to show plus-size women that options for a stylish wardrobe are unlimited and that fashion can in fact be fun when you’ve got curves. With most mainstream trends now translating to larger sizes, the show features apparel such as colorful tunics, sexy wrap dresses, sophisticated denim, bright accessories, the hottest footwear and a revamped outlook on why being a plus-size woman means having the ability to be stylish, bold and phabulous!



For additional information on The Phat & Phabulous Fashion Tour and Lynda Moultry, call 850-251-0812 or visit the Web site at http://www.phatandphabulous.com.

