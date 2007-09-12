ESTsoft Releases ALShow Free Media Player v1.62 with Codecs Included

Seoul, Korea -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2007 -- ESTsoft released its ALShow Free Media Player v1.62, a free media player for Windows. Among the numerous improvements and new features in v1.62, added MP4 support with H264 and H.263 filters expand the vast array of supported formats and codecs it plays.



The ALShow Free Media Player includes codecs for most popular media types such as AVI, MPG, MP4, and OGM among its over 30 supported formats. For comptuers missing codecs, the media player automatically detects the missing codec and prompts the user to download and install the right one, eliminating the need to search for codecs. From being notified that a codec is missing, downloading and installing the codec to playing the video takes between one and two minutes depending on Internet connection speed.



For people that download videos from video websites like Youtube, the ALShow Free Media Player Online Codec Center includes Flash Video codecs to play FLV files. Installing support for FLV playback can usually be done in under a minute on a fast Internet connection, just as for any other codec from the center. Codec downloads are all free, just like the media player itself.



With its strong focus on ease-of-use and simplicity, the ALShow Free Media Player doesn't sacrifice powerful features, but rather makes various features simple to use for novice computer users. More advanced power users can access any feature or tweak settings within two clicks.



Commenting on its user-friendliness a spokesperson for ESTsoft said, "While the ALShow Free Media Player is really designed more for playing movies and DVDs, we have people using it for playing music, even though we also have a fantastic music player that even plays synchronized lyrics. Some people really just identify with the clean, smooth appearance of ALShow and are happy with it as their primary music player."



Language support is strong in the ALShow Free Media Player with seven languages currently available: Catalan, English, French, Italian, Korean, Polish and Spanish. Most translations are submitted by generous users willing to donate their efforts to other ALTools users.



The media player includes features geared towards education such as the ability to loop video segments and change video playback speeds, useful for both fast-paced training videos and for language learners. Language learners can also toggle caption or subtitle visibility.



The ALShow Free Media Player can be downloaded for free at www.altools.net and free user support is available in the ALTools user forums there.



About ALTools

ALTools are free PC multimedia utility software applications for the Microsoft Windows family of operating systems. Other ALTools include ALZip, a free zip and archive utility; ALSong, an MP3 live lyrics player; ALSee, a picture viewer and photo editor; ALFTP, an FTP program; and ALPass, a web login manager.



About ESTsoft

ESTsoft is a leading Korean application, game and solutions developer located in Seoul, Korea.