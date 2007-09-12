Sports Radio Stations WRBZ/WDNC 850 The Buzz & 620 The Bull Signs With Weather Channel

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2007 -- Weather forecasting with credibility and the backing of the nations best known weather information source, The Weather Channel has signed on with Sports Radio Stations WRBZ (The Buzz) and WDNC (The Bull) to be the exclusive weather source for both radio stations.



WRBZ and WDNC have become the radio affiliate of The Weather Channel, the #1 news and information weather network in brand equity and strength among viewers of all ages. Radio Broadcast meteorologists on the staff of the TWC Radio Network will provide targeted forecasts to WRBZ/WDNC listeners in the Raleigh-Durham area.



“The Weather Channel is very proud to add WRBZ and WDNC to its radio network family. The Weather Channel Radio Network is featured on some of the best radio stations in the country, including several stations in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, as well as WGN-AM in Chicago, WTOP-AM/FM in Washington, D.C. and KTRH-AM in Houston,” said Chuck Herring, vice president and general manager of The Weather Channel Radio Network.



WRBZ/WDNC General Manager Brian Maloney added: “Our listeners have always turned to us for the best in sports talk radio and now, with the addition of The Weather Channel, our listeners will get the very best in weather forecasting.”



The Weather Channel has 30 full time radio broadcast meteorologists (RBM) broadcasting around-the-clock, reaching radio listeners throughout the country. When severe weather threatens Raleigh-Durham and the vicinity, the RBM will be in close contact WRBZ/WDNC to alert the stations representative about upcoming severe weather and provide details about the effect it could have on local residents.



About The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel Radio Network is available on over 350 radio stations; this includes affiliations with two state networks that add 150 more stations. The forecasts and outlooks are validated by The Weather Channel’s Global Forecast Center, a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of the TWC Atlanta headquarters. The Weather Channel has a branded presence on 40 of the top 50 markets. Arbitron/RADAR measures 40 radio networks including the radio network made up primarily of affiliates of The Weather Channel. Their latest research ranks this network as the #3 network in reaching Adults 25-54 on a Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. basis.



About WDNC/WRBZ Sports Radio

WRBZ/WDNC are the Triangle area’s leading Sports Talk Radio stations offering the latest sports information, breaking news, local coverage and nationally syndicated sports talk radio programming. WRBZ/WDNC has a proven track record of audience growth in the very competitive Raleigh-Durham radio landscape. WRBZ Sports Radio has been recognized for its community service as a National Finalist in the National Association of Broadcasters’ Crystal Awards. Sports Radio WRBZ/WDNC is a leading marketing partner for new Triangle businesses that are looking to build loyal customer bases, and for established businesses seeking to retain and to grow their existing customer bases. For more information, contact General Manager Brian Maloney at 919.875.9100 or by e-mail at manager@850thebuzz.com. WRBZ is a McClatchey Broadcasting company.

