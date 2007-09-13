Largest Argentine Genealogy Tree Database Now Online At WorldVitalRecords.com

Provo, Utah -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2007 -- The largest online genealogy tree database of Argentinian people is now online at WorldVitalRecords.com through a recent partnership with Familias-Argentinas.com.ar.



“When I was contacted by WorldVitalRecords.com I recognized immediately the benefits of this partnership. The Familias-Argentinas.com.ar database has a lot of family data that branches into North American family records. WorldVitalRecords.com will be the key to reach them and to develop those links,” said Francisco Fernández Bell Fano, President, Familias-Argentinas.com.ar.



Fernández Bell Fano started the project in an effort to learn more about his family. The project has now expanded to include more than 130,000 entries which are all connected to one another and not a loose list of individuals from different sources. This database is considered to be the largest genealogical database in South America.



“This is our first collection from Latin America. The archive is full of rich-relationship data that will continue to expand as Familias-Argentinas.com.ar builds its database,” said Yvette Arts, Director, Content Acquisition, World Vital Records, Inc.



One of the purposes of the Familias-Argentinas.com.ar database is to collect names of individuals who are blood or legal related but the main purpose is to help preserve the culture and history of the Argentinian people. After the Familias-Argentinas.com.ar database has been launched, it will be free to access at WorldVitalRecords.com for 10 days.



WorldVitalRecords.com currently has more than 300 databases in its international collection, including records from a variety of countries, such as Canada, Denmark, England, Ireland, Scotland, and Switzerland. The Familias-Argentinas.com.ar database is WorldVitalRecords.com’s first database from Latin America.



“We are actively gathering data from all over the world, and this wonderful acquisition from Argentina represents the beginnings of our worldwide collection that we will launch later this year,” said David Lifferth, President, World Vital Records, Inc.



About Familias-Argentinas.com.ar

Familias-Argentinas.com.ar is a project that started in 1994 as a family tree. In 2000, the benefits of posting the data on the Internet were undeniable. A Web page was created with a database of almost 14,000 related persons. Since then many genealogists and family history fans have helped with the project through corrections, new branches, and even genealogical books. In the Familias Argentinas database individuals can find not only information on most of Argentinian personalities, but also many proven connections to European royal families from Spain, France, England, and other countries (for example Windsor and Romanov families are connected to Argentinian families). The oldest branches date back as far as 350 years after Christ. All of the data has been uploaded one by one to maintain the coherence of the database and to avoid duplicity. But more importantly, every single name is added only if it links to any of the existing family branches that Familias Argentinas tracks. This feature, in turn, assures Familias-Argentinas.com.ar that the database is the biggest South American database in which all 130,000 people are connected to each other.



About World Vital Records, Inc.

Founded in 2006, by Paul Allen and several key members of the original Ancestry.com team, World Vital Records, Inc. provides affordable genealogy databases and family history networking tools. With thousands of databases including birth, death, military, census, and parish records, WorldVitalRecords.com makes it easy for everyone and enjoyable to discover their family history. World Vital Records’ free social network for genealogists, FamilyLink.com, is currently in beta testing. Partners include Everton Publishers, Quintin Publications, NewspaperARCHIVE, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc., SmallTownPapers®, Accessible Archives, Ancestral Quest, Find A Grave, and FamilySearch™.

