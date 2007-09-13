The New Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate School Slates Multiple Classe Offerings

For career-minded individuals who are ready to join the real estate profession, Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate School is offering multiple classes in two locations.
Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2007 -- The Fall Pre-Licensing Courses scheduled for the Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate School are licensed by the New Jersey Real Estate Commission. If you have been considering a career in real estate, now is the time to obtain your license.
The 75-hour course of instruction is required by the State of New Jersey for prospective real estate salespersons. Other prerequisites for salesperson include: must be 18 years of age and have completed high school or GED program; no citizenship or residency is required.
Course topics will include rules and regulations, sales contracts, transfer of titles, closings and a host of other subjects that will prepare students for the New Jersey Real estate salespersons licensing exam.
Tuition of $325 will cover all classes and materials.
Schedule:
Day Class
Locations: Middletown
Session: November 26 - December 7
Times: 9am - 4:30pm
Saturday Classes held in both Princeton and Middletown Locations:
Locations: Middletown
Dates: September 15 – November 17
Times: 9am - 4:30pm
Locations: Princeton
Dates: September 22 - December 1
Times: 9am - 4:30pm (No Class on Saturday, November 24th)
Brokers Licensing Course, Module 1 of 3:
Tuition $385, for module 1 (of 3)
Locations: Middletown
Dates: December 11, 2007 – February 4, 2008
Days: Tuesday and Thursday Evenings
Times: 5:30 pm – 10:15 pm
For information and registration requirements, please contact Jessica Arnot at the Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate School 732-212-3161 or via e-mail at reschool@gnrgmac.com or online at http://www.glorianilsonrealestateschool.com/.
Reservations are now being taken; seating is limited. For additional information about the Gloria Nilson Real Estate School, please contact Jessica Arnot at (732)-212-3161.
Attending this school will not obligate students to become employed with the school's affiliated real estate firm, nor will it guarantee an interview or job with the company.