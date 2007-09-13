The New Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate School Slates Multiple Classe Offerings

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2007 -- The Fall Pre-Licensing Courses scheduled for the Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate School are licensed by the New Jersey Real Estate Commission. If you have been considering a career in real estate, now is the time to obtain your license.



The 75-hour course of instruction is required by the State of New Jersey for prospective real estate salespersons. Other prerequisites for salesperson include: must be 18 years of age and have completed high school or GED program; no citizenship or residency is required.



Course topics will include rules and regulations, sales contracts, transfer of titles, closings and a host of other subjects that will prepare students for the New Jersey Real estate salespersons licensing exam.



Tuition of $325 will cover all classes and materials.



Schedule:

Day Class

Locations: Middletown

Session: November 26 - December 7

Times: 9am - 4:30pm



Saturday Classes held in both Princeton and Middletown Locations:

Locations: Middletown

Dates: September 15 – November 17

Times: 9am - 4:30pm

Locations: Princeton

Dates: September 22 - December 1

Times: 9am - 4:30pm (No Class on Saturday, November 24th)

Brokers Licensing Course, Module 1 of 3:

Tuition $385, for module 1 (of 3)

Locations: Middletown

Dates: December 11, 2007 – February 4, 2008

Days: Tuesday and Thursday Evenings

Times: 5:30 pm – 10:15 pm



For information and registration requirements, please contact Jessica Arnot at the Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate School 732-212-3161 or via e-mail at reschool@gnrgmac.com or online at http://www.glorianilsonrealestateschool.com/.



Reservations are now being taken; seating is limited. For additional information about the Gloria Nilson Real Estate School, please contact Jessica Arnot at (732)-212-3161.



Attending this school will not obligate students to become employed with the school's affiliated real estate firm, nor will it guarantee an interview or job with the company.

