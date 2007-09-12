EPAM's Multiple Development Centers Rated at Cmmi Level 4: Epam Russia Business Application Development Center Now Joined In

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2007 -- EPAM Systems, Inc., the leading global software engineering outsourcing provider with offshore software development centers in Central/Eastern Europe and Russia, announced today that EPAM Russia Business Application Development Center has been independently assessed by Software Engineering Institute-certified experts and rated at the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 4.



The EPAM development center in Belarus achieved this appraisal in 2003 and was one of the pioneer software development organizations in Eastern Europe with CMMI assessments. The attainment of this high rating by EPAM Russia sets EPAM apart from its regional competitors in the number of certified development locations.



The scope of the assessment included business application development, process improvement and human resource functions. It was performed by a team headed by Jacques Joubert, SEI authorized SCAMPI (Standard CMMI Appraisal Method for Process Improvement) Lead Appraiser. RUSSEE, SEI Partner company, provided consulting services.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Joubert noted: "I was very pleased to assess the EPAM organization where I found an ambience of friendship and productive collaboration. I was first impressed by not only the commitment to success but also the matching ability to execute, which is every bit as good as at Western Europe's leading organizations where I am used to lead appraisals. For me EPAM's most impressive achievement is the institutionalization of quantitative management in all aspects of projects enforced through their internal SDLC tools and the large eco-system of exceptional extensions from industry base-line systems. During the appraisal, I was also particularly impressed by the professionalism of EPAM's SCAMPI team members."



New-Jersey based EPAM Systems is independently recognized as a leading global provider of software development outsourcing services. With offshore software development centers in Russia, Hungary, Belarus, and Ukraine, EPAM offers the largest resource pool in Central/Eastern Europe and Russia combined with the strongest onsite management and delivery capabilities in North America and Europe.



In "The 2007 Global Outsourcing 100" EPAM was rated the top Central/Eastern European and Russian ITO service provider and was the only CEE/Russian IT outsourcer included in the Leaders category. EPAM is also the sole CEE/Russian IT outsourcing company listed on "The 2007 Top 50 Best Managed Outsourcing Vendors".



EPAM's customer base includes industry leaders such as Reuters, London Stock Exchange, Colgate-Palmolive, British Telecom, William Hill, Empire and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Schlumberger and Halliburton and technology leaders such as SAP, BEA Systems, Microsoft, and Hyperion.

