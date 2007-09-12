InetServices Introduces Affordable Dedicated Backup Servers

Natick, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2007 -- InetServices, a provider of dedicated servers, managed servers, and colocation services for small and medium businesses (SMBs), today announced three Dedicated Backup Server offerings designed to deliver self-managed, reliable, cost-effective protection for small and medium businesses. Customers can choose from three storage options; 500GB, 1.5TB, and 2.5TB, all equipment with feature rich EMC® Retrospect® 7.5 for Windows backup and recovery software. InetServices is the first service provider to offer a 2.5TB dedicated backup solution at a cost of 19 cents per gigabyte - the lowest costs per gigabyte in the industry.



InetServices' Dedicated Backup Servers will ensure that your data is safeguarded from faulty hard drives and accidental loss by overwriting or deleting. Retrospect delivers powerful yet easy-to-use data protection for servers and the automated process means your backups are scheduled as frequently as you need and the data files will be stored on a private dedicated backup server offering greater security and control.



“Although we have been offering managed backup services for years now, we have found that there are an increasing number of SMBs and resellers that require their own backup solution.” said Chief Operating Officer of InetServices. “”With more strict security compliancy these days, SMBs with highly confidential data must ensure their data is encrypted as well as has restricted access from outside sources. Furthermore, InetServices’ Dedicated Backup Servers now gives our resellers a preconfigured private-label backup solution that they can offer to their clients.”



InetServices’ Dedicated Backup Servers passes full administrative control over to our customers. With Retrospect backup and recovery software offsite backup media is simple to manage, and government certified AES encryption ensures the safety of the backup media. Unlike other backup applications, it accurately restores a computer to a point in time that an incremental backup was performed, eliminating the need to perform weekly full backups.



Dedicated Backup Servers:

Available in three configurations, InetServices’ Dedicated Backup Server provides the most flexible and cost-effective solutions for a broader variety of data protection requirements:



• 500GB Dedicated Net Backup Server. Priced at $299/month, this server features an Intel Dual-Core Pentium D 2.8Ghz, 1024MB DDR2, 2x500GB SATA II RAID1, and EMC® Retrospect® 7.5 for Windows with unlimited licenses.

• 1.5TB Dedicated Net Backup Server. Priced at $399/month, this server features an Intel 1x Dual-Core Xeon 3.0Ghz, 1024MB DDR2, 4x500GB SATA II RAID5, and EMC® Retrospect® 7.5 for Windows with unlimited licenses.

• 2.5TB Dedicated Net Backup Server. Priced at $469/month, this server features an Intel 1x Dual-Core Xeon 3.0Ghz, 1024MB DDR2, 6x500GB SATA II RAID5, and EMC® Retrospect® 7.5 for Windows with unlimited licenses.



For more information about InetServices’ dedicated backup solutions, visit: http://www.inetservices.com/backup.html.



About InetServices:

InetServices is a fast growing hosting service provider which offers a full compliment of services including Dedicated Servers, Managed Servers, Managed Colocation, and much more. The company focus is small and mid-sized businesses that require high reliability, security, and 24 / 7 support, but don't have the budget of a large enterprise. InetServices offer a variety of web hosting, dedicated servers, and managed colocation packages to choose from with plenty of features and options designed around meeting your specific needs. For more information, visit http://www.inetservices.com or call 800-545-4194.



InetServices, LLC

Headquarters

841 Worcester Road #218

Natick, MA 01760



For more information, please visit http://www.inetservices.com.

