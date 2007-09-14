CAP Continues Australian EVOO National Launch

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2007 -- Fancy Turn is the Australian term for party and the Ritz-Carton, Coconut Grove Bizcaya restaurant in Miami hosted the second leg of the ollo Extra Virgin olive oil southeast media launch. “With thousands of new food products introduced every year, we wanted to do something fun, something that would be remembered in a very crowded product category,” said Roxanne Joffe, CAP president and owner.



Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove Bizcaya restaurant Chef de Cuisine, Jason Schneider, paired his Mediterranean-influenced cuisine with ollo Fresh & Fruity Extra Virgin olive oil for a fabulous Grilled Calamari Salad. Schneider incorporated Mild & Mellow Extra Virgin in a Roasted Organic Chicken with Olives and Pine Nuts recipe that wowed the invited media guests.



Highlight of the Bizcaya/ollo Fancy Turn was the slurping. “Olive oil is a juice,” said ollo spokesperson, Roger Ley, “Just like orange juice or apple juice.” Ley said that premium quality Extra Virgins like ollo can be slurped---equating the process to wine tasting.



“With really good Extra Virgin oil, you can note the subtle nuance of aromas and flavors by hand-warming the oil in a burgundy-type wine glass while holding one hand over the opening and then taking your hand away and sniffing the contents the way you would wine. Then take a sip and aerate it over your tongue,” said Ley. He said he’s coined the term “Ollivier” for an accomplished slurper.



A similar ollo Fancy Turn is scheduled for the Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta, Atlanta Grill in October.



CAP enjoys producing notable events and has a history of many large scale successes including outdoor concerts featuring Sheryl Crow, Jewel, BB King, Willie Nelson and the Dixie Chicks. “Events can present logistical nightmares, but in the end they are just plain fun,” said Joffe.



