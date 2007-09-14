Pick Pixel Colors As HTML, HEX or RGB Values

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2007 -- Are you designing a Web page, and need to match borders or background color against a picture? Sure you can open that picture in a graphic editor, pick a color and convert it to the format accepted by HTML standard. But why bother? Let SI ColorPicker do it for you in just one motion! Drag the eyedropper tool onto a picture - or other Web page, if that matters, - and SI ColorPicker will display the exact value of that pixel in HTML format. It takes just another click to place that string to a Windows clipboard, ready to be pasted into your Web page.



Are you a software developer programming an application that has to look in line with other products? Pick any part of any window on your desktop, and you’ll see if that color is a WinAPI system constant beginning with COLOR_, or some arbitrary color chosen by the developer of that software. In any case, you’re just one mouse click away from pasting a necessary color value from Windows clipboard!



Get RGB color values in decimal or HEX formats, as system color constants or as HTML values with a single free tool. You can configure SI ColorPicker to sit silently in the system tray near the clock when it is closed or minimized, ready to be accessed with a single click. If you need SI ColorPicker to appear on top of other windows, there’s that option, too! Should you need to run it fast, there’s a Windows shortcut to launch it quick: press Win+R and type “sicolor”, followed by ENTER.



SI ColorPicker is small, light and free. No software or Web developer or designer should live without a color picker!



Download your copy now from http://www.softinstitute.com/soft/sicolorpicker.htm