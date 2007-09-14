Mandy and Pandy Named Outstanding Product of 2007 By iParenting Media

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2007 -- Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma? by Chris Lin with illustrations by Ingrid Villalta was named outstanding product of 2007 by iParenting Media in the category of educational books for children. The iParenting Media Outstanding Product Award is considered one of the most prestigious in the nation for products for families. Each product is reviewed by a panel of professionals in childcare, as well as by one family who evaluate it and determine if it is beneficial to children and families. Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma? is a stimulating children’s book that teaches children Chinese, including the popular phrase ‘Ni Hao Ma?’ (How are you?). The book has 18 illuminating and colorful illustrations, along with an accompanying CD. Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma? is the first in a series of twelve educational books to teach children and their parents Chinese.



“We are very honored to have been selected by iParenting Media for their Outstanding Product of 2007,” said Chris Lin, author of Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma?. “The iParenting Media Award is recognized as an industry leader and to have been named as the winner of the award is a testament to the story and universal appeal of Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma?, and the audience that this book has among both parents and children.”



Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma? came about when the author, Chris Lin took his own 3 year old daughter to a Chinese class and had no easy way to teach her Chinese in a fun manner that would hold her interest. Realizing that there had to be a fun yet educational way, led him to develop Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma?. The objective of Mandy and Pandy Say, “Ni Hao Ma? is to provide parents a fun way to interact with their children while teaching them at the same time. Each page has colorful and exquisite pictures that stand out and captivate the reader’s interest. The book has been highlighted this year at BookExpo America and at Toy Fair 2007.



