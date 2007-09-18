Hepatitis B Foundation Honors Summer College Research Interns

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2007 -- The Hepatitis B Foundation recently honored three area college students for their special achievements while participating in the Foundation’s Summer College Research Internship Program.



The Foundation’s 2007 College Research Internship Program was comprised of six junior and senior level students with interests in pursuing careers in biomedical research and medicine. The students, competitively selected from national major universities and area colleges, participated in a 10-week internship program. Each intern took part in faculty-supervised research projects as well as other scholarly activities, including attending professional scientific seminars and research discussion groups. Upon completion of the program, each student presented a summary of their research projects in a special symposium for their peers and research faculty. The program, held at the Foundation’s Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, was hosted in partnership with the Institute for Hepatitis and Virus Research (IHVR) and the Drexel Institute for Biotechnology and Virology Research (DIBVR).



According to Hepatitis B Foundation Academic Advisor, Dr. Pamela Norton, “This unique internship experience allows the students the opportunity to gain a personal perspective on the scientific process: from formulating and testing hypotheses, to working with a faculty advisor in a high tech research laboratory.” She added, “Each year this innovative program continues to grow through funding from Merck’s West Point Charitable Contributions Committee and other private sources such as the Charles Sigety Family Research Fellowship.”



Of the six summer interns, three were honored for special recognition. These students include Cornell University student Nikhil Philip, and Johns Hopkins University student Alex Artaki who were both named 2007 Merck Scholars. Delaware Valley College student Nikki Barnes was named the 2007 Sigety Scholar.



About the Hepatitis B Foundation

The Hepatitis B Foundation is the only national nonprofit organization solely dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected with hepatitis B worldwide through research, education and patient advocacy. The Foundation is located in the new Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, which it created to expand and accelerate its research mission. For more information, please visit www.hepb.org or call (215) 489-4900.

