AquaSoft Opens UK SubsidiaryLeader in Graphical Presentation Software Extends Market Operations to Northern Europe

Great Bardfield, Essex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2007 -- AquaSoft GMBH has announced the opening of a UK subsidiary office to extend its sales and marketing operations into Northern Europe. The office, located in Essex, will be responsible for sales and marketing activities as well as customer support for existing and new users. Newly appointed Managing Director Ian Tomalin commented. "This is an exciting development for AquaSoft. Our goal is to bring the same level of awareness and support for the market in the UK as Aquasoft enjoys in Central Europe. The UK and Irish markets offer a lot of possibilities and we expect to become a significant part of the company's operation very quickly"



AquaSoft's Living Photos Studio 5 product is a market leader in Europe in the graphical presentation software market Living Photos Studio 5 allows unskilled users to create and distribute tailored presentations from digital images, including still photos and videos. Presentations can include text and sound as well as visual effects. Living Photos is widely used by digital camera owners to create slideshows of photographs as well as by companies to produce professional presentations without using Flash animation.



Aquasoft's products are available via website downloads and through specialist outlets. As distribution in the UK and Ireland grows the company will make further announcements about channel partners.



For more information contact Ian Tomalin on 01371 812954 or email sales2007@aquasoftuk.co.uk or visit http://www.aquasoftuk.co.uk to download your free demonstration version of the product.

