Virtual Assistant Networking Association announces new scholarship for Virtual Assistants

Port Coquitlam, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2007 -- Why should the kids be the only one in school and learning? Why not pump up yourself and your Virtual Assistant business? Now you have the opportunity! VANA is holding a spectacular back-to-school scholarship contest to help you on your way.



VAnetworking.com (VANA) and Virtual Assistant University (VAU) is holding a spectacular new contest for all members of the VANA forum and you could be the Grand Prize Winner! The prize is a full scholarship to VAU (www.virtualassistanceu.com) totaling $1,500. This is an amazing opportunity for you to become a brighter and more knowledgeable Virtual Assistant and be all you can be. Don’t miss the chance to skyrocket your business success by being taken under the wing of experts.



To qualify for this scholarship, you must be a member of VAnetworking.com and have or want to have a Virtual Assistant business. You’ll also need to submit a 500-750 word essay letting us know “What inspired you to become a VA.” To learn more about this awesome contest, you can go to (http://www.vanetworking.com/contest/vau/index.htm).



Virtual Assistance U® is the online, global, virtual training community of the Jordan Group and is recognized globally as "The Benchmark For VA (Virtual Assistant) Training® ." A quick tour of Virtual Assistance U® will show you why. VAU's highly qualified team of Learning Leaders with Expert Coaches helps aspiring virtual assistants to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to develop successful, up-to-the-minute virtual assistant practices. Their innovative, global interactive "virtual training programs" provide opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds and experience to meet, share knowledge, develop marketing tools, learn innovative techniques, and form mutually beneficial alliances.

The end result is a unique, individualized virtual assistance practice that reflects the skills, values, and philosophy of the virtual assistance entrepreneur. If you are looking for an expert problem-solver to help you with administrative challenges that you face in your business or profession, Virtual Assistance U® is the place for you.



Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) is the largest business network for aspiring and successful Virtual Assistants and Virtual Achievers to share, learn, and succeed! At VANA, industry experts and Virtual Assistant newbies mix it up to uncover all things new and exciting in the world of Virtual Assistance, while supporting one another and striving to promote the Virtual Assistant industry.



So join the fun and stop by VANA Forum today at http://www.vanetworking.com. You’ll see just how much better your business can become and also have a great time doing it. And for those looking for a VA, you won’t be able to beat the professionals you’ll find here.



Tawnya Sutherland, founder of Virtual Assistant Networking Association (VANA) http://www.vanetworking.com and author of the Virtual Business Startup System (VBSS), is a Certified Internet Marketing Specialist sharing her expertise to help aspiring and successful VAs turn website clicks into cash for them.

