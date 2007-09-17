Attention…the Avoidance of Foreclosure Is Very Possible. Meeting the Issue Head on and Putting One of the Many Temporary Solutions in Process, Your Lender May Offer, Can Save Your Home

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2007 -- Local Tampa Mortgage Advisor, Ray Diaz, reveals specific steps at a new website that entails how to avoid the foreclosure process and save your home.



“With the current Subprime Market deterioration, many homeowners are facing difficult times abroad. Risky loans that once provided unique short term solutions are now the leading cause of financial distress.” says Ray Diaz, a mortgage originator based in Tampa, Florida.



It is a known fact that lenders do not want to foreclose on homeowners when it can be avoided. It is expensive process and brings negative ratings to them when dealing with the secondary market. Lenders will want to work with homeowners if possible.



Ray Diaz has put together a new website to allow consumers the ability to obtain important information to avoid foreclosure and other important financial literacy topics.



Here is a list of information available at: http://www.avoid_foreclosure.estatelendcorp.com



* Step by step instructions for effectively communicating with your lender



* A financial formula for quick analysis of your debt vs. income (Debt Ratio) income



* Resolving temporary difficulties with Reinstatement, Forbearance and Repayment Plans



* Resolving longer-term difficulties with Mortgage Modification



* Contact information to important agencies such as HUD, FHA/VA



Tampa, Florida – based mortgage expert, Ray Diaz, specializes in providing information to consumers that allow them to make informed decisions about their mortgage financing options and how to avoid foreclosure.



