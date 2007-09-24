Process Manufacturing Podcast Outlines Steps to an Effective ERP Implementation

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2007 -- Better Process Podcast, the voice of the small and mid-sized manufacturing firm, released its latest interview with the president of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) producer Deacom, Inc., Jay Deakins. This podcast segment reviews the three stages of a successful ERP implementation within a batch process manufacturing company.



According to Deakins, the implementation process starts with data conversion from multiple software systems into one, integrated business system.



"[During the data conversion process] we're taking chart of account data, customers, vendors, item master files, formulations, which is all the static data," says Deakins. "Then we go through a training process [for] process planning, process review, and re-designing business processes. While that's going on, we do a transactional data conversion where we're bringing over Accounts Receivable (AR), Accounts Payable (AP), General Ledger (GL), and inventory transactions. Depending upon the size of the company, complexity, and some political issues, typically it takes about 3 to 6 months for that process, from start to finish."



Both the ERP system and the implementation process are continually refined to ensure clients undergo a seamless transition with their new business system.



Deakins explains, "We're doing a lot of work on rapid application development. As the world is changing these days we're trying to make sure that we are very responsive, so that our customers can be very responsive. And speed is really one of the key elements - how quickly you can respond to a changing business environment."



Listen to the full Better Process Podcast by downloading Batch Process Manufacturing Industry Report: Deacom, Inc.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

