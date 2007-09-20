Brightidea.com Selects OpSource to Deliver New Innovation Pipeline Management System

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced that Brightidea.com selected OpSource, a SAS70 Type II audited SaaS delivery vendor, to deliver its Web application, Brightidea.com. Nearly 300 businesses use Brightidea.com to develop ideas into innovative, profitable new products. Brightidea.com chose OpSource based on its deep experience with software-as-a-service (SaaS) and its range of value-added services for independent software companies. Within 72 hours, OpSource engineers had migrated the entire Brightidea.com platform to OpSource On-Demand™, an award-winning Web delivery platform for on-demand applications.



Matthew Greeley, CEO, Brightidea.com, said, "New subscriptions surged in the second quarter. Having a rock-solid partner who can scale with us is critical to our success." The combined power of the Brightidea.com platform, with the robust SaaS delivery services of OpSource, gives customers turnkey access to world-class scalability and independent security for managing their innovation pipeline. Brightidea.com has taken advantage of OpSource’s on-demand infrastructure, online billing functionality as well as application management, 24x7 customer-branded end-user support and infrastructure monitoring.



Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource, said, “Brightidea.com is truly revolutionizing the way companies innovate, and we enthusiastically support their efforts. OpSource On-Demand allows companies like Brightidea.com to focus on their areas of expertise while OpSource brings their applications online quickly, painlessly and cost-effectively."



About OpSource On-Demand

A comprehensive, award-winning Web application delivery platform, OpSource On-Demand enables companies to quickly and securely offer applications on-demand. OpSource On-Demand is the only complete platform for Web application delivery, offering a best-in-class, fully scalable software, hardware and network infrastructure, including application management and 24x7 customer-branded end-user support and a 100% uptime guarantee. In addition, OpSource On-Demand includes tools that accelerate revenue generation, such as billing and analytics. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



About Brightidea.com

Brightidea.com is the product and market leader in the Innovation Pipeline Management (IPM) software market. Nearly 300 businesses rely on Brightidea.com’s software to track and accelerate their innovation pipeline. The Brightidea.com platform is an integrated set of Web 2.0 and social networking tools, specifically designed to support the innovation process, including: Idea Management, Pipeline Tracking, Customer Feedback, Expert Location, Supplier Management, Research Blogs, Rewards & Recognition and Financials. Brightidea.com’s software has been successfully deployed by Harley-Davidson, Bosch, Thomson Corp, British Telecom, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Honeywell and many others. Founded in 1999, Brightidea.com is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.brightidea.com.



About OpSource

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software-as-a-service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit http://www.opsource.net.



