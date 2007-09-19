Arizona's Rinkya, Inc. Sees 2020 on the 2007 Inc. 5,000

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2007 -- Inc. Magazine , August 23, 2007, ranked Tempe, Arizona's Rinkya, Inc., 2020 on its first-ever Inc. 5,000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Rinkya ranks 53 in the Top Companies in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ, 8 in Tempe; 67 in the Top Companies in Consumer Products and 5 in Arizona in that category. The Inc. 5,000, an extension of Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 500 list, catches many businesses that are too big to grow at the pace required to make the Inc. 500, as well as a host of smaller firms. Taken as a whole, these companies represent the backbone of the U.S. economy.



Rinkya has built its success as an English language buying service for the on-line auctions, stores, manufacturers and specialty websites of Japan. The company has made significant advances in opening up this market by bridging the language barrier and the traditional isolationist attitude of Japanese sellers. Japanese sellers prefer to deal in Japanese, and to ship only within Japan. This leaves many unique and innovative products from Japan, one of the world’s largest consumer economies, virtually locked out of the international marketplace. Rinkya bridges this vital gap.



Rinkya was born in the mind of a little Brooklyn girl, fascinated with Japanese monsters, and culture. Heather Russell, CEO of Rinkya, looks at her company as a work in progress. "There are many barriers between people all over the world," she says, "but affinities for goods and unique bits of culture bridge them. And, really, that's what Rinkya is all about, building those bridges. Daily, we ship Anime , Antiques, Car parts, Dollfies, Barbie dolls, Fashions, Art, Books, Music, Electronics, Guitars, Computers and Golf Clubs all over the world. Our customers range in age from 18 to 85, live in places from New York to Iceland. We feel Rinkya provides an essential service, bringing the tremendous growth, innovation and invention of Japan to a worldwide audience. Not only to promote commerce, but to promote cultural understanding."



Rinkya's growth over the past three years has been 177%. A tribute, perhaps, to the strength of Japanese culture, innovation and invention, and perhaps to a little girl who fell in love with Godzilla, Gamera, Sailor Moon and Godsuki. "What I wanted," said Russell recently, "I just couldn't get unless I went to Japan. So I did. I was lucky, I was young, so a lot was possible for me. The inspiration for Rinkya really came from the realization that it just wasn't possible for a lot of people. So, I set out to make it possible.



"I believe that a lot of what anyone does in life is to make something out of nothing. Rinkya is a word I made up when I started the company. It has no meaning in Japanese or any other language. But that's changing as Rinkya, and the team that helped me create it are defining it daily. Maybe, one day it will make the dictionary with the definition: (n) A company formed to transfer goods and promote understanding between the world's cultures."





Rinkya Inc ‘s U.S.A. headquarters are based in Tempe, Arizona, with offices and two large warehouses located in Tokyo for customers’ inventory. The Japan branch has won several business awards from the Japanese Postal System and has been featured in several Japanese business magazines. Rinkya is also featured in the current issue of Dolls Magazine.



