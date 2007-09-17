Prado Fin Ltd. and CitiSky Ltd. Financial Networks Signs Worldwide Joint Venture Agreement With Global FranTech To Market Licenses

Ahemdabad, Gujarat -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2007 -- Prado Fin /CitiSky Financial Networks (PF) (CS), signed an exclusive Joint Venture agreement with Global FranTech Group and FranTech Asia (FranTech), of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India which grants FranTech the right to market licenses of Prado Fin / CitiSky Financial Networks Services, banking branch partner programs, with it's GlobalClear Real-Time Interbank Settlement Systems, GlobalClear banking programs through FranTech's network of agents in 220 countries to governments and enterprises around the world.



The company explained that the Prado Fin / CitiSky Financial Networks, Global Asset Acquisition AG, Global Real-Time Interbank Settlement System (GlobalClear) a fully integrated multi-currency, automated rules based financial system GlobalClear an Internet-Enabled Intelligent Global MTN Payment System with Transaction Security assistance programs are uniquely suited to meet the needs of emerging growth banks and companies in most countries. Prado Fin / CitiSky Financial Networks new "Global Assets Acquisitions AG, Zurich, Switzerland division GlobalClear Bank Holdings Trust SpA, Rebuplic of San Marino is the centralized banking, messaging and securities system offered over the Prado Fin /CitiSky Financial platform. They have been in the business directly and indirectly developing banking solutions and services to facilitate worldwide payments, securities, settlement and "Global Cash Management" by enabling emerging banks and worldwide growth companies to automatically manage cash, securities, process payments, process securities, global money card, and make transfer of the same both domestically and internationally through its new branch partner program in 220 countries.



Angelino Massimiliani, Managing Director of Prado Fin Ltd. Financial Networks, said, "We chose FranTech because of their tremendous geographic reach and proven track record in establishing licensing agreements in 220 countries. With more than 35 years of experience, FranTech knows International banking, Grey Screen procedures, trade policy, law, marketing, investment banking, and technology research. Its broad expertise, coupled with access to key governmental decision makers, provides services uniquely valuable to Prado Fin / CitiSky Financial Networks overseas."



Philip Nadeau, CEO of FranTech, said, "We see a tremendous market worldwide for Prado Fin / CitiSky Financial Network fully integrated multi-currency, automated rules based financial system assistance in Global MTN payment systems with Global Asset Acquisition AG Bank Center Zurich, Switzerland, from their Internet-Enabled Intelligent programs for emerging countries and companies with it's branch partner program and FranTech already have interest from several countries central banks, monetary funds. We plan on developing brand name recognition and positioning of Prado Fin / CitiSky Financial Network as Global Asset Acquisitions AG with many governmental agencies, central banks, monetary funds and private companies where we already have relationships in place."



About Prado Fin / CitiSky Financial Network

Prado Fin / CitiSky's GAA Bank Centers client-server and internet software system automate the process of transferring funds, securities, documentary credits, financial messages among corporations, banks, clearing houses, central depositories.



Prado Fin / CitiSky's GAA banking branch partners program with GlobalClear Bank Holdings Trust SpA is a fully integrated multi-currency, automated rule-based payments and securities (GESS) system that operates on Windows,UNIX, and Java client/server technology via Prado Fin /CitiSky Financial Network. GlobaRIS's true global payment and securities messaging capabilities support automated Liquidity Management, Routing Scheduling, Method of MTN Payment Optimization and straight Through Processing (STP) for: SWIFT, FEDWIRE, DTC, Cross Border, CREST, EUROCLEAR, ACORN, ClearStream, Central Bank RTGS and Net Settlement Payments and Securities.



Prado Fin / CitiSky Financial Network is uniquely positioned merger as Global Asset Acquisitions AG to revolutionize MTN payment and securities operations address the explosive growth of e-commerce GlobalClear Bank Holdings Trust SpA through its new Global Asset Acquisitions AG bank centre, Zurich, Switzerland is the new leader in financial transactions processing and access to the global financial networks worldwide needs for Global Asset Acquisitions AG the new Internet-Enabled Intelligent Banking System for developing nations economic development with e-commerce as well as the banking business growth online needs of industrial nations around the world through it's new Prado Fin / CitiSky's banking branch partner program.



About FranTech Asia International Licensing

FranTech consists of core partners surrounded by interlocking networks of consultants and affiliates in key trading countries and disciplines. They have over thirty-five years of experience with their proven partners. In addition, FranTech has proven track records in assembling, negotiating and consummating trade, licensing, technological and financial agreements; they pool strengths drawn from experience in international banking, trade policy, law, marketing, investment banking and technology research. This broad expertise, coupled with access to key governmental and business decision makers, provides services uniquely valuable to Prado Fin / CitiSky Financial Network in the restructuring global economy.

Prado Fin / CitiSky Financial Network is pleased to commence a strong working relationship with FranTech.



