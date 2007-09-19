Rhonda Hill Wilson Hosts UNCF "A Mind Is" Annual Giving Society Fundraiser

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2007 -- Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esquire, Pennsylvania Ambassador for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) "A Mind Is” Annual Giving Society, hosted an exclusive fundraiser reception at her home in Rosemont, Pa., on Sunday, September 9.



The "A Mind Is” Annual Giving Society is comprised of a special group of individuals who have recognized the urgent need to provide the resources necessary to support thousands of talented students nationwide. Members of the Society offer annual contributions which provide scholarships, attract and retain talented faculty and support academic programs that UNCF students need, and that the 21st century economy demands.



Dignitaries included Elleanor Jean Hendley of EJ Hendley Consultants, LLC, Karin Phillips of KYW Newsradio 1060, well-known African American artist Verna Hart, the Honorable Debra Todd of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, the Honorable C. Darnell Jones, II, President Judge of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the Honorable Lillian Ransom of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.



Hill Wilson said, “I am humbled and honored by my experience as an ambassador for the United Negro College Fund and by the participants of the ‘A Mind Is’ gathering. I truly believe that every child in America should have an opportunity to attend college, regardless of race, religion, creed or color. This is just another way of paving the road to another’s successful future.”



Founded in 1944, the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has grown to become one of the nation's best-known supporters of minority education. Funds contributed to the UNCF make it possible for 39 UNCF historically black college and university members to keep tuitions low and the dream of an education within every student's reach. In 1972, the UNCF partnered with the Ad Council to launch a public service advertising campaign encouraging Americans to support the fund. The campaign slogan, "A Mind is a Terrible Thing to Waste," has remained unchanged for more than three decades and has become part of the American vernacular. The “A Mind Is” Giving Society is a product of that national campaign.



About UNCF

As the nation’s oldest and most successful minority higher education assistance organization, the United Negro College Fund’s mission is to provide financial support to 39 member institutions and increase minority degree attainment by reducing financial barriers to college. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 25 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 300 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship programs, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 65,000 students at over 900 colleges and universities across the country. For more information, go to www.uncf.org.



About Rhonda Hill Wilson

Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esquire concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters. She has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal, she has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she’s been made a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law, just to name a few. She maintains an office in Philadelphia. For more information, go to http://www.rhwilson.com.

