John Lunsford joins RFMS team as Regional Sales Director

Tuscaloosa, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2007 -- RFMS welcomes John Lunsford who is joining the RFMS team as a Regional Sales Director. An industry veteran of over 30 years, John most recently served as the National Sales Manager for QFloors. Prior to serving at QFloors, John was the Director of Marketing for CCA Global.



John brings years of industry experience ranging from his years as a regional Vice President of Manufacturing, his ownership of a floor covering business and most recently, flooring software sales.



“When I observed the introduction of progressive user friendly products and services now being offered by RFMS, I knew this was the company I wanted to align my future with” says Lunceford. Tracy Ward, Director of Sales for RFMS, says “We are excited about John joining our Sales staff. John’s unique experience in marketing, software sales and real world floorcovering ownership will enable him to assist flooring professionals with their business software and management needs.”



John is available to assist dealers with their business management issues and needs.

Contact John:

Office: 800-701-7367, extension 3231

Cell: 706-346-0422

Fax: 866-728-3446

Email: jlunsford@rfms.com

Address: 3073 Palisades Court Tuscaloosa, AL 35405



Founded in 1984, Resource & Financial Management Systems, Inc. (RFMS, Inc.) is a leading business management software provider in the floor covering industry and is currently used by thousands of flooring dealers. Developed by Terry Wheat, President of RFMS and the owner of two successful floor covering businesses. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to increase the productivity and profitability of floor covering dealers in the US, Australia, Canada and Europe.



For more information on the RFMS Software:

http://www.rfms.com

http://www.rfmsmeasure.com

