Honest Technology Named as Red Herring 100 Asia Award Winner for 2007

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2007 -- Red Herring Magazine has recognized Honest Technology, a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions, as a winner of the prestigious Red Herring 100 Asia 2007 award.



Winners were selected from a pool of more than 800 applicants based in 16 countries/regions including China, India, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Australia and Vietnam. The names of the 200 companies short-listed as finalists for the Red Herring 100 Asia 2007 along with the 100 announced winners can be found online at http://www.herringevents.com/asia07/index.html.



The Red Herring editorial team carefully selected the winning companies based on both quantitative and qualitative criteria such as financial performance, technology innovation, quality of management, execution of strategy, and integration into their ecosystem. The 100 winners are based in 16 countries/regions including China, India, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Australia and Vietnam.



"After a rigorous evaluation process, we’re very happy with winners we selected,” said Joel Dreyfuss, Editor-in-Chief of Red Herring. “There was a large pool to choose from and we’re impressed by the caliber an innovative talent bursting from Asia’s business and technology sector.”



“We are so proud and honored in receiving the prominent winner of the Red Herring 100 Asia Award”, said Soo Woo Lee, CEO of Honest Technology, a TOP 20 ranked Software Company the U.S., recognized by the NPD Report for the Software Utilities, Graphics, Video and Audio editing categories. “Winning this award confirmed Honestech’s well deserved international reputation for the highest quality in digital multimedia software industry and brought us the encouragement and inspiration to endeavor forward in this industry.”



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc., is a subsidiary of Honest Technology Co. Ltd., a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video.



About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company uniting the world’s best high technology innovators, venture investors and business decision makers in a variety of forums: a leading innovation magazine; an online daily technology news service; technology research, and major events for technology leaders around the globe. Red Herring provides an insider’s access to the global innovation economy, featuring unparalleled insights on the emerging technologies driving the economy. For more information, visit http://www.redherring.com.

