Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Demolition Services at Waste Water Treatment Plant

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2007 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was contracted by a general contractor to perform the selective dismantlement of equipment, piping and mezzanines in a waste water treatment plant for a large Fortune 500 client. The work needed to be conducted in phases to allow the general contractor (GC) to shutdown the front section of the plant while maintaining the back section of the plant. Items demolished included a denitrification tank, lime slurry tank, mechanical lift, associated pumps, valves, piping and mezzanines. Time was of the essence so that the GC could re-install the new equipment.



In order to perform the work safely and efficiently, Dallas Contracting utilized laborers with cutting torches as well as demolition saws to carefully cut the steel and metals into small manageable pieces. Extreme care had to be taken as the crew was working in close proximity to active electrical and process lines that needed to remain intact. Fire resistant tarps were utilized to protect equipment and lines that were to remain. The metal scrap pieces were then carted out of the room and into a scrap metal container. During the demolition efforts, a fire watch was maintained (fire extinguishers were readily available) and proper ventilation was maintained.



The project was completed within a week and without incident or injury.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. We offer a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof: