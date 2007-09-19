MuleSource and OpSource Announce Technology Partnership

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2007 -- MuleSource, the leading provider of open source infrastructure and integration software, and OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced a new technology partnership that takes advantage of the expertise at both companies to provide enterprise customers with a single resource for software integration and on-demand services.



Integration challenges frequently plague companies who choose to offer their services via the on-demand model. Discovering that integration “in the cloud” is much more complex than behind the corporate firewall, businesses seek on-demand providers who can deliver SaaS in a stable on-demand delivery environment. As technology partners, MuleSource and OpSource will combine complementary technologies to ease the transition for new customers while providing the robust, scalable infrastructure that existing customers require.



Mule is the world’s most widely used open source Enterprise Services Bus (ESB) and integration platform while OpSource already delivers SaaS for more than 200 software and Web companies—from established leaders like Business Objects and Visual Mining to innovative new on-demand companies like Boomi and Zipidy. Through this partnership, MuleSource becomes the integration-as-a-service platform of choice for OpSource. In turn, using OpSource On-Demand™, Mule safely scales to deliver millions of services every day, 24/7/365.



In addition, MuleSource has partnered with OpSource to deliver a new hosted subscription offering, MuleOnDemand. Launched yesterday, MuleOnDemand allows enterprises to securely move and manage data inside and outside their organizations using Mule for data and services “integration in the cloud.” Delivered by OpSource, MuleOnDemand enables businesses to connect their existing services with third-party applications on the Web or with partner sites.



Dave Rosenberg, CEO of MuleSource, said, “Our partnership with OpSource is a unique, reciprocal arrangement between two industry leaders. OpSource has selected Mule as its own integration solution, primarily due to Mule’s scalability and adaptability. In combination with our new MuleOnDemand offering, no other integration solution can adapt so seamlessly to serve OpSource’s wide range of customers.”



Treb Ryan, CEO of OpSource said: "As the leader in Web application delivery, our goal is to create an ecosystem that offers a complete, robust integration platform for software and Web companies taking part in the SaaS revolution. With MuleSource, we’ve jointly created the enterprise architecture of the future—a combination of open source and on-demand services that enable deeper third-party integration and architecture flexibility. This allows the rapid creation of new, innovative on-demand solutions."



About OpSource™

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software as a service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



About MuleSource

MuleSource (http:www.mulesource.com) is the leading provider of open source infrastructure and integration software. Founded by the creators of the Mule project, the world's most reliable and widely used open source ESB and integration platform, MuleSource delivers enterprise-class support and services to the hundreds of organizations that have downloaded the open source project worldwide. Founded in 2006 and backed by investors Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Morgenthaler Ventures, MuleSource is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit www.opsource.net.



OpSource, OpSource On-Demand and the OpSource logo are trademarks of OpSource, Inc. Success-Based Pricing is a service mark of OpSource, Inc. All other trademarks and company names mentioned are protected by their respective owners.

