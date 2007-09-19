WikiMusicGuide Launches Win This CD Contest

Norwalk,, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2007 -- WikiMusicGuide, the online music guide that is open for everyone who shares the passion for music, recently posted the good news in its home page about the "Win This CD" contest that could be participated in by music lovers and WikiMusicGuide members of 13 ++ years old, who are residents of the United States of America.



Every week, from Monday to Saturday, WikiMusicGuide will post a question about its Featured Album for the week. All of those who are interested to join must first register to become a member of the WikiMusicGuide and will instantly be entitled to ONE valid entry, similar privilege as with the other members. Membership is completely free.



The WikiMusicGuide member will be given a chance to have another entry if he participates in the Discussion Page of the Featured Album.



Participants must email their entry to contest@wikimusicguide.com with the following information: (A) Full Name, (B)WMG username, (C) Complete Address (including postal code), (D)Birth Date, (E) Contact Number (fax/telephone no/cellular phone number), (F)Valid email address, and (G) Correct Answer to contest week?s question.



Submission of entries is on/before 4pm EST, Saturday.



Electronic raffle will determine who will be the lucky winner of the Featured Album CD for the week. Prizes will be sent to the address stated in the entry information.



All winners will be required to have information, with or without photo, in their user page so that they will be featured in the main page of the WikiMusicGuide.



The complete mechanics of the contest can be found in http://www.wikimusicguide.com/WikiMusicGuide:Win_This_CD.



About WikiMusicGuide

WikiMusicGuide is a free music guide for music fans. The WikiMusicGuide Community is currently comprised of 1,046 members from different walks of life, all having the common denominator of being music lovers. The 2,652 wiki pages as of this date are about mainstream and independent artists or bands, albums and song pages from all music genres around the world. It also includes pages about other music sites and items.

