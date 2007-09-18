ControlScan Certifies www.awswireless.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, AWS Wireless announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates AWS Wireless’ continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with AWS Wireless to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist AWS Wireless with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of awswireless.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of awswireless.com’s privacy policy and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About AWS Wireless

Accessories for Wireless Mobile Cellular Radio PDA and Pager Accessories. Including Cig lighter adapters, Bluetooth Headsets, Cases and Multimedia cards.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

