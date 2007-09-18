Capability Company to Search for Director of Development (Corporate and Foundation Relations) for North Carolina State University College of Physical and Mathematical Science (PAMS)

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2007 -- Capability Company, an executive search firm serving nonprofit organizations, announced today that it has been retained by the College of Physical and Mathematical Science at North Carolina State University. Capability Company will help the College find a new Director of Development (Corporate and Foundation Relations) who will be responsible for developing and maintaining an increase in corporate and foundation donations.



“This is the type of search we love to do,” said Rebecca Worters, Capability Company President, “It taps our best networks and puts my twelve years of fundraising experience and contacts to work. We are proud to be associated with North Carolina State University for this search and we are impressed with the support of the fundraising function in the College of Physical and Mathematical Science. This position will be a great opportunity for the right person.”



The Director will be responsible for developing relationships with and between faculty and corporate and foundation leaders that result in effective partnering and increased philanthropic funding for the College. The Director will identify, cultivate, solicit and steward gifts from both regional and national corporations and foundations. The full position description can be found at http://capabilitycompany.com/web/pamscf.htm



About Capability Company



Capability Company is a national recruiting firm, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strategically recruiting nonprofit professionals located in key markets, the company was established in 2002 and currently conducts searches exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Recruiting for a wide range of positions, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for recruiting Executive Directors, Presidents, CEO's Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit the web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136 for further details.



About PAMS

The North Carolina State University College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences (PAMS) is a dynamic organization featuring high-quality teaching, research and public service. It reaches beyond the traditional classroom to provide the best educational opportunities for students - whether in a facility outfitted with the latest instructional technologies, on the deck of a marine research vessel, or in the valley of the Rio Grande.

