RAM Technologies President to Speak at Medicare & Medicaid Conference

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2007 -- RAM Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of software solutions for Medicare and Medicaid health plans has announced that their President, Mr. Robert Tulio, will present a session at the upcoming Medicare & Medicaid Conferences presented by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP). Mr. Tulio’s speaking engagement, “Claim Processing Options for Dual Eligible Members”, will take place on Wednesday, September 26th.



AHIP’s Medicare & Medicaid Conferences are an ideal forum for health insurance leaders to gather for thought provoking seminars and senior level networking. The conferences feature leading health plan executives sharing their experiences and best practices as well as first hand interaction with Medicare and Medicaid policy makers. The event dates are September 23rd through 27th at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC.



“As an organization, AHIP is integral to the evolution of healthcare in the United States,” says Robert Tulio, President of RAM Technologies “and the Medicare & Medicaid Conferences are a must attend for anyone looking to learn more about this segment of the health insurance industry.”



RAM Technologies is dedicated to developing superior software solutions for the administration of health benefits. Their rules-based solutions HEALTHsuite® and eHealthsuite™ were designed specifically to support the unique needs of Medicare and Medicaid health plans. Mr. Tulio, a graduate of Temple University and the President of RAM Technologies, will share his expertise on claims processing for members eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.



The title of Mr. Tulio’s session is “Claims Processing Options for Dual Eligible Members”. The focus of this presentation will be:



• Streamlining business operations by processing claims for dual eligible members (Medicaid and Medicare) with a single member entry



• Improving provider relations by supporting different reimbursement methods for Medicare and Medicaid claims for the same provider without the need to duplicate the provider information



What is America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)

AHIP is the national association representing approximately 1,300 health insurance plans providing coverage to more than 200 million Americans. Their goal is to provide a unified voice for the health insurance industry, to expand access to high quality, cost-effective health care to all Americans and to ensure Americans’ financial security through robust insurance markets, product flexibility and innovation, and an abundance of consumer choice. For more information on America’s Health Insurance Plans visit www.ahip.org



About RAM Technologies

RAM Technologies is a leading provider of administrative solutions for Medicare and Medicaid health plans and other health care organizations. For over 26 years RAM Technologies has established a solid record of supplying superior system solutions to a wide range of health plans serving the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, HMO, Consumer-Driven, Commercial and Federal Health Programs. Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania you can contact RAM Technologies at (877) 654-8810 or on the web at www.ramtechnologiesinc.com