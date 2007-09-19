Organizers Announce Invitation to Press Delegates to Attend Sign Asia Expo ’07 and Media Asia Expo ’07 in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2007 -- The countdown begins before Thailand finally opens its door to the biggest international gathering of all the major players in both sign and advertising media industry as it simultaneously hosts Sign Asia Expo ’07 and Media Asia Expo ’07 from September 27-30, 2007 at the Hall 2-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, expecting some 20,000 local and foreign visitors and exhibitors alike while giving an opportunity for the press to be a part of the exciting opening of these events that would turn the spotlight on Thailand as the region’s center of advertising media and sign industry.



The two big exhibition events will not only showcase the latest, trendiest and most innovative products in sign and media advertising industry from internationally-renowned exhibitors but would also offer a rich exchange of knowledge and technology in seminars and workshops.



Mr. Sakkachat Sivabovorn, Managing Director of IBRIX Co., Ltd. who is the main organizer of both events, formally issues the special invitation to both print and broadcast media groups to get more detailed information from the movers and shakers of the sign and media advertising industries.



“Our friends from the press can have the opportunity to talk with the “who’s who’ in these industries and have a better look at the business side of the event. This will indeed be a good chance for the press to have a one-on-one or more personal interview with some of the big names in the business who are participating as exhibitors. We would be happy to arrange this special schedule for the press delegates and they only need to register for this event,” Mr. Sakkachat added.



Sign Asia Expo ’07: The Gateway of Asian Signage Industry has successful attracted major industrial manufacturers, suppliers and buyers around Asia and Europe as they intend to launch new technology with live demos and presentations of new innovations in printing technologies, advertising displays and electronic signage.



Equally popular to exhibitors is the much awaited Media Asia Expo ’07, which is aptly running under the theme “New Media, New Concept and New Location”. Aside from getting the opportunity to look at cutting edge technology in the industry, this exhibition hopes to help the marketing and public relations activities of the regional advertising media to identify, meet and satisfy the needs of media consumers and its target groups as quickly and efficiently possible.



Both Sign Asia Expo ’07 and Media Asia Expo ’07 will also feature informative seminars and numerous interesting activities as means to help develop capacity-building among players in the industry while at the same time opening up a wide array of business opportunities.



IBRIX Co., Ltd. is organizing both exhibition events with the full support of Advertising Association of Thailand (AAT), Advertising & Sign Producer Association (ASPA), Business of Creative and Event Management Association (EMA) and Out of Home Club; Asia Sign Association (ASA), Thai Inkjet Club (TIC) and Thai screen Printing & Graphic Imaging Association (TSGA).



The Department of Export Promotion (DEP) and Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) (TCEB) are also major supporters of these events which are intended to be part of the continuing effort to establish Thailand as the center of sign and media advertising industries.



To get an opportunity to have a closer look at what’s happening during these events, you may simply register at http://www.signasiaexpo.com, http://www.mediaasiaexpo.com, e-mail: info@penner-madison.com or call Suthira S. at +662 716 5246 ext. 125 for further information or details about the events.

