QualifiedAddress.com Provides a Green Alternative to Mailing Software

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2007 -- The green color that dominates QualifiedAddress.com does more than just contribute to an attractive website. It represents the company’s commitment to developing “green” software that reduces environmental and economic waste by leveraging the improved speed and efficiency of the internet.



The Environmental Protection Agency reports that product packaging, including software packaging, accounts for one-third of the trash thrown away in the United States. Businesses are responsible for an estimated 85% of this garbage. In its definition of product stewardship, the EPA urges businesses and consumers to “share responsibility for the environmental impact of products.”



The internet has enabled many software companies to adopt a “zero waste” product model. Known as “on-demand software” or “software-as-a-service,” this model eliminates all waste associated with creating disks for software, printing manuals and guides, packaging software, and shipping software to end users. Popular on-demand software companies include SalesForce.com, Omniture, and RightNow Technologies.



QualifiedAddress.com was launched in early 2007 to provide on-demand mailing software and address list services to businesses. In August 2007 it became the first on-demand software company to be CASS Certified by the USPS. Users are able to upload their mailing lists to a secure account on the internet and perform services such as data standardization, address verification, and CASS processing. Point-of-entry address verification software is also available, and additional on-demand services are currently in development.



The environmental benefits of on-demand mailing software are not limited to the elimination product packaging. Because of the address verification system at QualifiedAddress.com, users are able to remove invalid mailing addresses from their lists before printing a mail campaign. This reduces environmental and economic waste created by printing mail pieces that will be returned as undeliverable by the post office.



Businesses and consumers interested in learning more about how they can reduce waste by using on-demand mailing software and address verification can visit http://www.qualifiedaddress.com/Green/.



About Qualified Address:

Qualified Address, an Exact Wave company, specializes in address verification software and mailing list services. The software and services developed by Qualified Address enable customers to effectively manage communication with their contacts without costly investments in IT infrastructure. Services are flexible and developed so that they can be completely integrated into existing systems. Qualified Address prides itself in being an industry leader for software as a service (SaaS) mailing list solutions. More information on Qualified Address is available at http://www.QualifiedAddress.com.



About Exact Wave:

Exact Wave provides innovative online addressing software and postal data to customers throughout the world. More than 80% of Fortune 500 companies are current clients of Exact Wave or have purchased Exact Wave products since the company’s inception in August 2002. Exact Wave (formerly Veevix) was ranked as one of the “Top 25 Under 5” by the Utah Valley Entrepreneurial Forum in 2004, 2005, and 2006. More information on Exact Wave is available at http://www.ExactWave.com.

