Distriba's Online Business Community Platform Combines Powerful Business Tools in a Social Networking Environment

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- “Our next generation software is designed to capitalize on the popularity and power of social networking, but also adds powerful business tools to help redefine how companies currently interact internally and with their widespread employees and sales teams,” said Tony Gibson, President of Distriba. “Our tools will help employees feel that upper management is more accessible, help companies communicate and collaborate better and increase worker satisfaction and loyalty by helping team members feel more connected to corporate.”



The new product includes powerful business tools such as web conferencing, desktop sharing, whiteboard, resource library, calendar, training and video chat combined with features in the popular social networking environments including blogs, forums, groups, instant messaging and more.

