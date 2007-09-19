Apartotels earns contract renewal with all big Apartments providers

Croydon, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2007 -- Apartotels.com is proud and happy on its successful alliance with all major Apartments providers. This successful association has strengthened the relationship between Apartotels and Serviced Apartments providers. All big Apartments’ groups are more than happy to renew their contract with Apartotels for another 1 year and sure that Apartotels will bring more bookings as compared to last year. Not only had we renewed the contract, now we have more properties with same day availability which will result in more customer satisfaction. This will increase the Apartotels bookings, earning a comfortable place for itself in the market. This year, however, Apartotels are expecting that sales will go up with competitive rates, giving its competitor a run for their money.



On this success Mr. Mohsen Mdaoukhi (CEO) said "We are glad that our association with all major Apartments’ providers has borne fruits for travel industry. We hope and pray that we may continue to give the best service to our customers and make traveling more attractive and lucrative business".



About Apartotels

Apartotels was established in 2004 and since then is operating over more than 3000 serviced apartments which are situated in all the important locations of London, Paris and Europe. Apartotels offers business as well as leisure travelers the feeling of home away from home with space and flexibility. The serviced apartments and budget hotels are suitable for a single person to a large family and for all type of businesses for short as well as long term stay. Most of the apartments and hotels are centrally situated and have tube stations near to them, thus making traveling to and from hotels & apartments easier for the travelers.



About Discount City Hotels

Discount City Hotels Ltd. has been in a strong presence in the London, Paris and Europe since it was established in 2001 and provides services to Hotel and travel industry through its online hotel reservation system. Discount City Hotels Ltd. has a team of professional people with a broad and extensive knowledge of the hotel and travel industry, thus benefiting the families as well as the companies by providing prompt services to them.



For additional information, please visit http://www.Apartotels.com

