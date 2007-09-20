Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- Enkord is proud to announce release of its new independent game, Aerial MahJong. It offers you to wander through mysterious aerial land solving the riddles of MahJong.



Become a master of MahJong in the incredible aerial land!



Sometimes things go far from your expectations. A cute girl went to the forest to pick some mushrooms, but suddenly she found a mysterious game board. Оf course, she tried to play it. That was her way to magic Aerial Land - a place where astounding adventures and tangled riddles were waiting...



Aerial Mahjong is an adorable logic puzzle based on a classic Chinese game, MahJong. It has simple rules and addictive gameplay. Your goal is to remove all tiles from the board, but you are able to remove only paired and free tiles. The tile is free when there are no tiles either to the left or to the right from it. There are many useful items, effects and advices to assist you in uncertain moments. Aerial MahJong has 5 game sets, over 100 intricated levels and 15 magic artifacts to unlock. And its beautiful graphics, nice story and adorable music make it perfect choice for players of any ages and skills.



Welcome to enigmatic aerial land of MahJong! Pass through all of its fascinating levels, solve all mysteries and riddles to find the mighty mage and gain from him a magnificent gift right now by downloading its trial version from http://www.enkord.com/games/aerialmahjong/download



Pricing and Availability

Aerial MahJong runs under all versions of Microsoft Windows and costs $19.95 (USD) for a single-user license. Licensed customers are entitled to the fully-functional version of the product, free technical support and free upgrades. Further information on Aerial Mahjong as well as a free trial copy is available from http://www.enkord.com.



About Enkord

The company was founded in 2003 and specializes in the production of interactive entertainment software. Among the company’s products there is a famous scroll-shooter Clash’N’Slash that received praise both from media and casual gamers community. For more information, please visit the company’s site at http://www.enkord.com/.

