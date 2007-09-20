Professional Icon Studio for Highest Demands!

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- SibCode today announces the release of Sib Icon Studio 3.0. The fresh version contains such features as new impressive graphic effects, an opportunity to edit animated GIF-files, support for the TGA files format and even more. Sib Icon Studio renders its assistance in creating, editing icon images and managing icon files and libraries. Sib Icon Studio supports all popular graphic formats, such as ICO, BMP, JPEG, ANI, CUR, GIF and PNG. With this program, you can do both: import or export these formats. Besides, using Sib Icon Studio you can process Vista Icons professionally.



In Sib Icon Studio users can opt for the advanced PNG compression, which helps to solve a lot of problems, since it saves images without losses and supports semitransparent images with an 8-bit alpha channel. For example, this technology can reduce the size of an icon and maintain its quality at a time. Other important merits of Sib Icon Studio include creation and editing smooth semi-transparent icons, static and animated cursors for Windows XP; creation and editing icons in standard and custom sizes, with color depth up to 32-bit True Color; painting images with gradient and chess fill and extracting icons from Windows executables, libraries and animated cursor files.



The studio is going to be a great assistant at downloading icons from the Internet; searching for new icons in folders and modifying icons contained inside executables. Besides, Sib Icon Studio provides for an entire arsenal of painting tools and operations, which you can use for processing images. A multitude of various brushes, pencils, airbrushes, erasers and other tools helps you to create very detailed images. In this sense the program can be an unsurpassed means for editing and creating Windows Vista Icons, which brings a higher level of detail and sophistication to Windows graphic.



AN EVALUATION COPY IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



Product page link: http://sibcode.com/icon-studio/index.htm

Download link: http://www.sibcode.com/downloads/icon-studio.exe (4.5 Mb)

Company website: http://sibcode.com



Pacific Business Centre

Att: SibCode

#101 - 1001 W. Broadway

Suite 381

Vancouver, BC V6H 4E4

Canada



Fax and voice mail:

+1 (206) 338-6423