DNA Solutions operational in United Arab Emirates

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences is excited to bring sales and support expertise for DNA Solution's products to the Gulf region. The CEO of Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences, Dr. Faruq Baduiddin, brings many years of experience in the healthcare and genetic field & to aid the marketing, sales, and support of much needed DNA testing services & techniques. Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences will liase with all parties in this region, including government authorities, police departments & private companies.



DNA Solutions advanced testing protocols offer an advancement in the need to quickly and accurately determine biological relationships. Due to research initiatives, accuracy of analysis is much increased as opposed to the industry standard. DNA Solutions products provide increased loci testing of biological samples that is considerably more accurate than other testing companies. "We aim to provide a highly accurate service, that's both cost effective to both agents & clients. This will only benefit all concerned and will enable the end user to resolve any DNA relationship issues they have," said Mr. Leigh.

