Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate of Middletown Reports Unprecedented Sales Increase

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- “We’re successful because we believe great companies and agents excel during challenging markets due to their connections, expertise, experience, advanced training and dedication,” says Karen Blackbourn, branch manager of the Middletown office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate.



Assistant Branch Manager Kathleen O’Connell attributes their success to positive attitude. “We avoid negativity. Our thorough market knowledge provides our sellers with the tools to properly position themselves for as expeditious sale as possible,” O’Connell says. “And now is an excellent time to buy, particularly for the move-up and first-time buyer.”



The Middletown office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate serves the 41 square miles of Middletown as well as Lincroft, Belford, Navesink, River Plaza, Port Monmouth, Leonardo, Locust, Fairview, New Monmouth, Chapel Hill, Oak Hill, Aberdeen, Atlantic Highlands, Hazlet, Holmdel, Keyport, Matawan, and Red Bank.



The sales associates of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate provide Premier Service®, an innovative system that puts customer service guarantees in writing and invites consumers to evaluate their experiences afterward. Premier Service® promises consumers consistent and measurable levels of service rated by an independent survey.



Contact the Middletown office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, 350 Route 35, Red Bank, directly at (732) 747-5600. For information about properties available, visit Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate at www.http://glorianilson.com.



Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate has 17 offices and 700 sales associates throughout New Jersey. GMAC Home Services, LLC is the parent company of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, and has more than 1,300 real estate brokerage offices and 22,000 agents nationwide. In addition to real estate brokerage, GMAC Home Services LLC provides comprehensive relocation, mortgage and real estate brokerage franchise services.