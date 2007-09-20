Chemical Manufacturers Invited to Simplify Their Complex Processes at the 2007 CHEM Show

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- In this track, Deacom President Jay Deakins will discuss the utilization of an enterprise software system to simply and securely manage all aspects of a batch process manufacturer, including formulation and lab management, regulatory reporting, lot tracking, quality control/quality assurance, inventory control, sales order entry, purchasing, accounting and financials, retail point-of-sale (POS), and labor tracking.



Chemical manufacturers are invited to attend Deakins' presentation, entitled "Complexity Made Simple: Using a Single Software System for Your Chemical Manufacturing Business" at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 30th at the Javits Convention Center in New York, New York.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

