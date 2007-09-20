IPPL News September issue is released with new logo on the cover

Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- The new IPPL logo, which is an image of a Gibbon cradling one of its young while hanging from a tree, is part of a new public image that was recently adopted. The IPPL was chosen as one of last year’s winners of LogoBee’s annual logo design Makeover Project. The Montreal based graphic design company holds this contest every year around December to give non-profit organizations a chance to win a free public image makeover.



The IPPL mentions the Non-Profit makeover Contest in this issue of “IPPL News” during a column that thanks LogoBee for the work that they did on the new logo design and stationery. This column is a part of the News in Brief section featured in the magazine content. The column also states that the new logo design will be seen on the IPPL website, business cards, letterhead, envelope and all other IPPL publications.



This new logo design of a Gibbon caring for its infant will hopefully convey to viewers how much the IPPL organization really cares about the world’s primate population that it works so hard to help and protect. If this message is delivered; than Logobee has truly done its job.



