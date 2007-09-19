Historic Photos of World War II: North Africa to Germany by Bob Duncan

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- Spanning much of the globe, World War II culminated in the deaths of millions of people, becoming the deadliest conflict in history. From the rise of Hitler to the collapse of Nazi Germany, this is a story of the liberation of Western Europe.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by author Bob Duncan, Historic Photos of World War II: North Africa to Germany reveals the humanity and the sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the second World War, in striking images selected from the Minnesota Historical Society, National Archives, Patton Museum of Cavalry and Armor, the Roger-Viollet Agency in Paris, France, and the U.S. Army Donald F. Pratt Museum, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



“It has been said that the past is a country into which we may not travel, but photos and images left to us are a key-hole view into that past,” explains Duncan “With the passing of the generations who fought in that war, these photographs are becoming the last, sustaining glimpses of our fathers and grandfathers as young soldiers.”



This 10 x 10 gift book showcases these beautifully reproduced historic photographs in a large, high-quality format and includes well-researched text. Historic Photos of World War II: North Africa to Germany masterfully retells the story of the liberation of Western Europe during the Second World War.



The publication is first in a series of books highlighting the key figures and events of World War II. Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series has been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



