Historic Photos of Franklin Delano Roosevelt by Matthew Gilmore

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- From the New York State Legislature, to governor, to the White House, Franklin Roosevelt has been an integral part of the fabric of United States’ history. His compassion and eloquence intrigued and inspired throughout the twentieth century, his charges as husband, President, reformist, and humanitarian winning fans and garnering him the title of one of the most popular presidents in history.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Matthew Gilmore, Historic Photos of Franklin Delano Roosevelt rediscovers the fascinating past of the “White House Houdini” through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Franklin Delano Presidential Library, all showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



In scenes of events from parades to politics, celebrations to sporting events, the Works Progress Administration to World War II, and much more, Franklin Delano Roosevelt shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“This book is unique for two reasons,” explains publisher Todd Bottorff, “the high quality of printing and binding and the fact that many have never seen these photos.” Descriptive texts and captions accompany each photograph and help define the images that map the life of America’s beloved thirty-second president.



Historic Photos of Franklin Delano Roosevelt is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities and figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



