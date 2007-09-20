Hybrid Popularity Soars. Auto Insurance Quotes up 77 Per Cent

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- Today, kanetix® (http://www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, released the results of their study showing that hybrid popularity continues to rise in Canada.



Through http://www.kanetix.ca/auto-insurance, the number of Canadians getting online auto insurance quotes for hybrids increased dramatically—up 77 per cent over the same time last year. Fully-charged, Canadians are showing their green side in an effort to lessen the environmental footprint they leave on the world.



“Canadian drivers are showing their true colour to be green,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “Drivers getting quotes for hybrids through the kanetix.ca auto insurance shopping service not only want to save the environment and money on gasoline, but also save on the cost of insurance. It’s really impressive to see so many more people seriously interested in insuring a hybrid.”



Whether or not you are thinking of buying a hybrid, kanetix.ca can help you ensure you are not paying unnecessarily high auto insurance premiums (and many people do.) At http://www.kanetix.ca/auto-insurance, kanetix offers auto insurance consumers a better and quicker way to shop for auto insurance. With just one visit to http://www.kanetix.ca/auto-insurance, drivers can easily get auto insurance quotes from competing insurance companies.



About kanetix

Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's leading national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. kanetix visitors can select the insurance quote of their choice and where available, choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is a leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.

