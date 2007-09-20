JumpBox, Inc. Brings Open Source Server Applications to Mac OS X with VMWare Fusion

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- JumpBox, Inc. an innovative provider of virtual appliances, announces the public release of its JumpBox 1.0 line of server applications for VMWare Fusion. JumpBoxes allow for quick and simple deployment of Open Source server-based applications. The JumpBox platform bundles the entire application stack into a turn-key, pre-configured unit that runs on top of virtualization software. Where typical deployment of a server-based application would take a technician several hours or even days, a JumpBox takes minutes.



"JumpBox makes the installation of Open Source server software for the Mac 'drag and drop' simple," said Kimbro Staken, Co-founder and CEO of JumpBox. "With JumpBox, setting up a Wiki for use by a small team takes just minutes, and the same experience can be had for content management, project management and blogging. Once you've installed one JumpBox, you know how all of them work"



The company's first JumpBox was for the vTiger Customer Relationship Management system, and they have since added nine more JumpBoxes for: Drupal, Joomla!, MediaWiki, DokuWiki, PunBB, Wordpress, SugarCRM, TWiki and Trac/Subversion. Deployment is quick and requires minimal technical skill. By facilitating faster deployment, lower costs and overhead and fewer headaches, JumpBoxes let people focus on using server software, not worrying about getting it to work properly.



"Until now, Open Source server applications have been this mysterious treasure trove of productivity reserved for a few technically-savvy people," said Sean Tierney, JumpBox Co-founder and COO. "With JumpBox we bring these applications within reach of the non-technical user and make them as easy to use as double-clicking a file."



Over the next several months, JumpBox will be aggressively adding to its library of applications to further help professionals and companies alike achieve their objectives by leveraging open source, server-based software.



About JumpBox

JumpBox was founded in 2006 with the goal of making the deployment and management of server software dramatically easier. The company's JumpBox applications are virtual appliances that utilize virtualization technology to make this goal a reality. JumpBox is based in Tempe, AZ. http://www.jumpbox.com

