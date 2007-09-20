Snap’s CO2 Saver Helps Computer Users Prevent More Than 225,000 lbs of CO2 Emissions in Three Months

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- Snap Technologies, Inc. today announced that CO2 Saver – a free, lightweight application that allows computer users to quickly and easily start saving electricity when away from their computers – has collectively reduced its users’ power consumption and prevented more than 225,000 lbs of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere. CO2 Saver calculates the amount of energy it saves, converts it to prevented emissions from power plants, and displays the amount of CO2 an individual user has saved, as well as all other CO2 Saver users combined.



“We’re thrilled to see such a significant milestone achieved in such a short amount of time,” said Tom McGovern, CEO of Snap Technologies. “It’s a testament that even small changes like this can have a meaningful and significant impact on our environment.”



CO2 Saver resides on the desktop and immediately adjusts user’s Windows Power Management settings to reduce their computer’s energy use when idle, saving energy and decreasing the demand on their power utility. Users have the added flexibility of adjusting the level of power management at any time and can position the toolbar anywhere on the desktop. CO2 Saver is available as a free download from http://co2saver.org/



Snap.com continues to work with environmental organizations to deploy the CO2 Saver or a custom version that allows the group to keep a running total of their group’s cumulative CO2 savings.



“CO2 Saver is completely in line with Earth 911’s mission to provide information to the Earth’s citizens enabling them to take action to help protect the environment. CO2 Saver really allows people to do something to make a change. Not just talk about it,” said Mark Rappaport, program manager, Earth 911.



